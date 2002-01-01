Company Profile
Solaroad Technologies Group, LLC.
Solaroad Technologies Group, LLC is an alternative energy company based in Maryland. The Company specializes in energy generation and storage through solar cells and advanced battery technologies. The Company was founded in March of 2005. The Company began as an R&D scenario, and has since completed the development of its product line and is in the process of launching the initial product to go to market, the GridKicker.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7 Bideford ct., Towson, MD 21234 227
- Phone
- 4106657584