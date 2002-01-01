Solarodo is a new photovoltaic marketplace for the US market. We operate nationwide and offer manufacturers, distributors, installers and end-users the possibility to sell their new or used PV products online. On the other hand, of course, all kinds of buyers can find those new or used products and buy them for their new array or as an exchange part. We also have an extensive business directory so customers can find all kinds of PV-related businesses they might need.