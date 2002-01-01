SOLARON LLC

Solaron is the first solar panel manufacturer in Armenia, delivering advanced Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) solutions, including SolarOnRoof, SolarOnWall, SolarOnShades, and SolarOnFloor. With over 3,000 completed projects locally and abroad, we unite European design with Armenian engineering to provide durable, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing solar solutions for homes, businesses, industries, and public infrastructure, driving Armenia's leadership in renewable energy innovation