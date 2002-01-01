Company Profile
Solaroo Energy
Our sales team is focused on getting you the best product at the best price. They stay educated and informed on the latest technology and solar specific updates and pass that knowledge on to the customer.
We are fortunate to have an in-house engineer on staff, who knows her stuff and takes great care with each project like it's her own home. Each solar system is designed to code and to look great on each house. Our permitting team is informed and sophisticated
We are fortunate to have an in-house engineer on staff, who knows her stuff and takes great care with each project like it's her own home. Each solar system is designed to code and to look great on each house. Our permitting team is informed and sophisticated
Contact Information
- Address
- 893 Baxter, South Jordan, UT 84095 227
- Phone
- 8018264848
- sales@solarooenergy.com
- Website
- http://solarooenergy.com