Company Profile
Solarponics
Solarponics is California's oldest solar energy company. We specialize in local residential and commercial projects for central coast residents. Since 1975, we've designed & installed over 4,000 renewable energy systems including solar electric, solar water heating, solar pool heating, wind energy, radiant heating and battery storage systems.
Our mission is to help central coast residents become energy independent, save money and enrich their lives.
Our mission is to help central coast residents become energy independent, save money and enrich their lives.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4700 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422 227
- Phone
- (805) 466-5595
- frank@solarponics.com
- Website
- http://www.solarponics.com