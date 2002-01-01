Company Profile
SolarPower Restoration Systems, Inc.
SolarPower Restoration Systems has identified, developed and patented new solar applications and technology solutions needed to create new BIPV products, we call SolarSeal Technologies. We license SolarSeal Technologiesâ„¢ to leading solar developers, contractors, building product and solar module manufacturers.
Our proprietary SolarSeal Technologiesâ„¢ (patented & patents pending) combines standard building systems and materials with crystalline and thin film photovoltaics (PV) creating a new class of photovoltaic (PV) and PV/Solar-Thermal building surfaces known as Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV). Creating new sustainable and environmentally friendly and energy efficient building surfaces without sacrificing comfort, aesthetics or economy.
Our proprietary SolarSeal Technologiesâ„¢ (patented & patents pending) combines standard building systems and materials with crystalline and thin film photovoltaics (PV) creating a new class of photovoltaic (PV) and PV/Solar-Thermal building surfaces known as Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV). Creating new sustainable and environmentally friendly and energy efficient building surfaces without sacrificing comfort, aesthetics or economy.
Contact Information
- Address
- 109 East 17th Street suite 4156, Cheyenne, WY 82001 227
- Phone
- 910-576-8184