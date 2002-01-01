SolarTron Energy Systems

Manufacturer of solar hot water system that tracks the sun and produces up to 44,340 BTU's of thermal energy/hour. The system is a parabolic mirror that focuses the suns energy on a heat exchanger that is 10" x 10". For process heat applications, the SolarBeam has a 6 year payback or less, much better than flat panels or evacuated tubes. To see how the system tracks the sun, www.youtube.com/solartronenergy