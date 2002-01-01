Company Profile
SolarWing
SolarWing is a photovoltaic parking structure that creates energy and covered parking while providing shade, lighting, security cameras, electric vehicle chargers and media screens. SolarWing's pre-fabricated structure allows for quick, easy installation. Each steel-framed SolarWing covers two cars with 15 photovoltaic panels. It features a permit ready set of drawings and is pre-fabricated and easy to ship to locations worldwide. Please visit www.SolarWing.com for more information.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8121 Bee Cave Rd. Suite 150, Austin, TX 78746 227
- Phone
- 512-686-6862
- info@solarwing.com
- Website
- http://www.solarwing.com