SolarWing is a photovoltaic parking structure that creates energy and covered parking while providing shade, lighting, security cameras, electric vehicle chargers and media screens. SolarWing's pre-fabricated structure allows for quick, easy installation. Each steel-framed SolarWing covers two cars with 15 photovoltaic panels. It features a permit ready set of drawings and is pre-fabricated and easy to ship to locations worldwide. Please visit www.SolarWing.com for more information.