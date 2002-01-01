The fully integrated DIY solar system kits at Solarzing are pre-engineered that enable you to select from a wide range of solar inverters. Solarzing offers ready-made solar systems from Tesla that include everything required for installation in less than 3 days while saving dollars for you. Our integrated solar system kits pack in with panels, AC inverter, wiring, cables, rooftop mounting racks, hardware, permit-ready documentation, and set-by-step setup guidance.