Company Profile
Solarzing
The fully integrated DIY solar system kits at Solarzing are pre-engineered that enable you to select from a wide range of solar inverters. Solarzing offers ready-made solar systems from Tesla that include everything required for installation in less than 3 days while saving dollars for you. Our integrated solar system kits pack in with panels, AC inverter, wiring, cables, rooftop mounting racks, hardware, permit-ready documentation, and set-by-step setup guidance.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1224 S River Rd Unit 215, saint george, UT 84770 227
- Phone
- 4353190981
- info@solarzing.com
- Website
- https://solarzing.com/