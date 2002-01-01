Company Profile
Solect Energy Development
Solect Energy Development is a full-service solar photovoltaic (PV) project developer based in Massachusetts, delivering smart solar solutions to help businesses and organizations reduce energy costs. As an industry leader in commercial solar energy, Solect takes a practical approach to the development, installation and on-going support of each system. We partner closely with our customers, providing strong financial insight and solar technology expertise to optimize their investment.
Contact Information
- Address
- 89 Hayden Rowe Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748 227
- Phone
- 508-598-3511
- info@solect.com
- Website
- http://solect.com/