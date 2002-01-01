Solico Tanks provides durable GRP panel-type water tanks, engineered for reliability and long-term performance. Using advanced hot-press technology, these tanks offer corrosion resistance, UV protection, and thermal resilience. Available in sizes from 1,000 to 15,000,000 liters, they are customizable for residential, commercial, and industrial needs. Easy to assemble, low-maintenance, and eco-friendly, Solico's GRP tanks ensure efficient, sustainable water storage.