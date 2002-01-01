Company Profile
Solid Engineering
SOLID Group is a technological consultancy that offer adequate support to ensure that our clients meet their goals increased performance and efficiency.
Specialized in providing consulting services in all areas of engineering and operations, we operate in coordination with our technical offices. After several years working with large multinationals, SOLID Group expertise is available in many sectors providing solutions from the area of design and development of products and tools to outsourcing
Specialized in providing consulting services in all areas of engineering and operations, we operate in coordination with our technical offices. After several years working with large multinationals, SOLID Group expertise is available in many sectors providing solutions from the area of design and development of products and tools to outsourcing
Contact Information
- Address
- c/ Santander 101, Barcelona, Barcelona 08030 201
- Phone
- +34 933 141 925
- Website
- http://www.solid-engineering.com