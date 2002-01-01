SolidApollo ™ is a company that manufactures, distributes and sells high-end LED Lighting and LED lighting Control Systems. With more than 5 years experience in the market, SolidApollo ™ can offer the right solution for your type of business or project. SolidApollo ™ Offers a wide selection of LED lighting Products and Services, such as:

- OEM LED Lighting Products; Complex DMX Lighting Solutions; Linear LED Lighting Products; Architectural LED Lighting Solutions; Residential LED lighting.