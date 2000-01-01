solimpeks solar energy system corp

Solimpeks Solar Energy Corp, is a high quality solar thermal and hybrid collector manufacturer with the three generations of experience, holding 18 certificates of quality such as Solarkeymark, Cener, SP, SRCC, FSEC, Sei, ISFH, Inta, ISO 9001:2000, TÜV etc. Solimpeks is a OEM manufacturer with over 50 types of collectors and presently exporting to 60 countries.