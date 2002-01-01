Sollega Inc.

Sollega designs, tests and manufacturers solar mounting solutions serving the commercial flat-roof PV markets. Our patented FastRack510 (FR510) high efficiency solar racking system, is a one-piece injection molded, low profile solar mounting system made from durable lightweight Ultramid® (glass reinforced nylon). It utilizes a UV inhibitor for durability and extended life.

Sollega provides racking systems that are compatible with most common solar panels on the market today. Our universal design enables the installation of nearly all PV modules. This ensures our clients can continue using their existing supply chains for modules.