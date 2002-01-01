Company Profile
Solmetric Corporation
Solmetric is a supplier of tools for solar installers. Its product offerings include: the Solmetric SunEye shade analysis tool for fast, professional solar site evaluation; the Solmetric PV Designer software for easy design and simulation of PV systems; and the Solmetric PV Analyzer for measuring I-V and power curves to verify performance at the time of system commissioning or for troubleshooting a failing system.
Contact Information
- Address
- 117 Morris Street, Suite 100, Sebastopol, CA 95472 227
- Phone
- 707.823.4600
- info@solmetric.com
- Website
- http://www.solmetric.com