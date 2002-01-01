Company Profile
SOLON Corporation
SOLON Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SOLON SE located in Tucson, Arizona, manufactures world-class solar modules and provides intelligent system solutions for solar power plants in North America. SOLON's mission is to provide turnkey solar systems, ensuring that the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) phases of our projects adhere to the highest standards, with the fastest design, permit and construction cycle times.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6950 S. Country Club Road, Tucson, Arizona 85706 227
- Phone
- +1 520 807-1300
- solon@schwartzcomm.com