Company Profile

Solorbizz energy

Solorbizz energy logo
"Solabizzz Energy & Services Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted solar energy company in Chhattisgarh providing high-quality and affordable solar power solutions for homes, businesses, industries, and farmers. Based in Raipur and Bhilai, we specialize in rooftop solar installation, solar panels, solar pumps, on-grid and off-grid solar systems, and complete solar EPC services. Our expert team helps customers reduce electricity bills and switch to clean renewable energy with reliable solar technology.

Contact Information

Address
Near Anchi Talab , Sheetla Mata Chowk , Bhatagaon Raipur ( C.G.) Pin - 492001, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 311001 101
Phone
7880004860

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