Company Profile

SolRiver

SolRiver logo
SolRiver co-develops and invests in mid-size commercial and small-utility scale solar projects across the United States.

SolRiver acquires, owns, and operates renewable energy projects. We acquire projects by partnering with the Developer in the early-development (pre-NTP) stage. We focus on large commercial and small utility-scale projects, typically between 500kW and 20MW.

Contact Information

Address
1350 17th Street, Suite 150, Denver, Colorado 80202 227
Phone
4159994559

Social Media