Company Profile
SolRiver
SolRiver co-develops and invests in mid-size commercial and small-utility scale solar projects across the United States.
SolRiver acquires, owns, and operates renewable energy projects. We acquire projects by partnering with the Developer in the early-development (pre-NTP) stage. We focus on large commercial and small utility-scale projects, typically between 500kW and 20MW.
SolRiver acquires, owns, and operates renewable energy projects. We acquire projects by partnering with the Developer in the early-development (pre-NTP) stage. We focus on large commercial and small utility-scale projects, typically between 500kW and 20MW.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1350 17th Street, Suite 150, Denver, Colorado 80202 227
- Phone
- 4159994559
- info@solriver.com
- Website
- http://solriver.com/