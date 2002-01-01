Solstice Power

Leading solar energy company serving Jaipur and Nashik

• Specialized in rooftop solar systems of 1 kW, 3 kW, and 5 kW

• Ideal solar solutions for homes, shops, and small businesses

• On-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar installations

• Customized solar power systems for residential and commercial use

• High-quality solar panels with expert installation

• Complete solar maintenance and after-sales support

• Helps reduce electricity bills and ensure long-term savings