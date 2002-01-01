Company Profile

Soltec

Soltec logo
Soltec technical reliability comes from our team of amazing people combining seasoned solar tracker experience with young talent and cutting-edge technology to push the boundaries of innovation within standard product cost-effectiveness criteria. Customers choose Soltec for the combined cost-effectiveness of high-yield equipment with high-tolerance installation features, and the proven reliability of Soltec to meet project criteria of schedule, cost and quality.

Contact Information

Address
5800 Las Positas Road, Livermore, CA 94551 227
Phone
510 440 9200

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