Company Profile
Soltell Systems
Soltell provides performance analytics and customized service management solutions to asset management software operators and rooftop solar integrators. The Smart Solar and Storage Management Platform (SysMap) enables to automate operations for clusters of hundreds & thousands of systems; Soltell also designs decentralized energy supervision & integration data tools for corporates and energy authorities engaging with solar & storage. Our company's technology uses no extra hardware.
Contact Information
- Address
- Hashunit 2, Herzliya, N/A 4655502 106
- Phone
- +972 (54) 669-0888
- info@soltell.com
- Website
- http://soltell.com