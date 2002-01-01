Company Profile
Solynta Energy
Solynta Energy is Nigeria's leading Solar Energy company committed to installing 5 million Solar Systems for homes and business in the country (40,000MW) by 2023. We are committed to eradicating the crippling power problems in Nigeria. We believe Solar is the key to Nigeria's future and will give each home and business cheap, clean and affordable 24-hour power.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2nd Floor, Plot 5, Yesuf Abiodun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos Lagos 158
- Phone
- +234(0) 1 280 9347
- solar@solynta.com.ng
- Website
- http://www.solyntaenergy.com