Established in the year 2001 at Vadodara (Gujarat, India), we "Som Energy Systems" are the noteworthy Installer, trader, retailer and supplier of a wide collection of Solar Rooftop systems (On-Grid & Off-grid systems), Solar pumps, solar water heaters, Solar Panels, Solar Lights, Solar Lanterns, etc.We have authorised empanelled agency under Surya Gujarat with Empanelment No.: SRT20-21-PG-A-111 residing under category "A". We will provide the best solution to the residential solar systems.