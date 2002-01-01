Sonelis Technologies

We are a solar panel distributor and design house specializing in custom shaped mono/poly Silicon crystalline solar panels. Our goal is to provide high quality, innovative solar solutions for industrial and consumer applications.



Our custom shaped solar panels allows designers to break free from the traditional square or rectangular solar panels. Using a patented cutting edge process we can offer solar panels shaped in a variety of forms and colors. Solar power and aesthetics have finally come together to start a new wave of solar innovation and design.