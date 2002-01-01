Company Profile
Sonic Dynamics LLC
Sonic Dynamics has developed a breakthrough technology that uses sound waves as a catalyst for converting ambient heat energy into kinetic and/or electrical energy. We have numerous applications underway and being explored.
Sonic Dynamics has licenses available in various fields of use for development.
Sonic Dynamics has licenses available in various fields of use for development.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO BOX 5053, Oak Brook, IL 60523 227
- Phone
- 630.330.8046
- Website
- http://sonic-dynamics.com