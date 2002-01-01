sonnen Inc.

sonnen was founded in Germany in 2010 and is the European market leader for smart storage systems with over 24,000 energy storage systems installed globally. The company's all-in-one storage-plus-solar solution, the sonnenBatterie intelligent energy storage system, is available in the U.S. and provides benefits to residential customers, from cost savings through better energy management, to backup power in the event of grid outages and the capability to go off-grid, supplying customer with up to 100% of their energy.