Sono-Tek Corporation

Sono-Tek offers precision ultrasonic coating systems for PEM catalyst coatings, SOFC rods, electrolysis coatings, thin film and silicon solar manufacturing processes. Our ultrasonic nozzles feature very uniform, pinhole-free, reliable, durable, functional micron thickness coatings. Fully inert, high temp, spray pyrolysis and fully programmable XYZ motion systems are available. Our unique coating technoology is installed at several of the largest alternative energy manufacturers around the globe.