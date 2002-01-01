Soundon New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

Sound New Energy was founded in 2011 ,Invested by Sound Environmentï¼ˆSZ000826ï¼‰,Sound Global(Stock:HK00967). with 392 Million USD Registered Capital and 2 Million square meters Industry Park area, has the ability of production 50000 Tons NCM & Lifepo4 battery Cathode materials and 9GWh Lithium Battery capacity battery every year.pass CE, UL, IEC, UN38.3, MSDS, ROHS,Our products are widely applied in electric vehicle , ESS , UPS ,Micro grid ,telecom base station etc.