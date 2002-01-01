Company Profile
Source Co Electric Pty Ltd
Source Co Electric Pty Ltd delivers a world of complete power solutions that are custom designed to meet our customers' specific needs. Our experienced team of qualified electricians and engineers offer turnkey solutions for switchboards,temporary power boards and solar products. Our range of products include custom built switchboards, distribution boards, motor control centres, supply authority meter, temporary power boards and complete solar kits (PV panels, inverters and racking).
Contact Information
- Address
- 21 Activity Crescent, Molendinar, Queensland 4214 14
- Phone
- +61 7 5564 6000
- accounts@sourceco.com
- Website
- http://www.sourcecoelectric.com