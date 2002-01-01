Company Profile

South Carolina Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Alliance

South Carolina Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Alliance logo
The South Carolina Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Alliance is a public-private collaboration for cooperative & coordinated utilization of resources in the state used to advance the commercialization of hydrogen & fuel cell technologies. The SCHFCA is a non-profit partnership of government, business, academia & citizens working together to grow economies of local communities, the state & the nation, to enable energy security & to limit our environmental footprint with the use of hydrogen & fuel cells.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 12302, Columbia, South Carolina 29211 227
Phone
803-545-0189

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