Company Profile
South Carolina Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Alliance
The South Carolina Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Alliance is a public-private collaboration for cooperative & coordinated utilization of resources in the state used to advance the commercialization of hydrogen & fuel cell technologies. The SCHFCA is a non-profit partnership of government, business, academia & citizens working together to grow economies of local communities, the state & the nation, to enable energy security & to limit our environmental footprint with the use of hydrogen & fuel cells.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 12302, Columbia, South Carolina 29211 227
- Phone
- 803-545-0189
- info@schydrogen.org
- Website
- http://schydrogen.org/