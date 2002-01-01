Company Profile
Southard Solar & Construction
Southard Solar & Construction is a full service integrator for renewable energy projects in both the grid tie and off grid environments. Portable power projects include the Solarator, battery based generators for remote clean energy, custom built to customers specifications. Partner Installation services available.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2108 Grant Street, Longmont, CO 80501 227
- Phone
- 303-776-5271
- southardsolar@aol.com
- Website
- http://www.southardsolar.com