Company Profile
Southco, Inc.
Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.
Contact Information
- Address
- 210 N. Brinton Lake Road, Concordville, PA 19331 227
- Phone
- 610 459 4000
- info@southco.com
- Website
- https://southco.com/en_us_int/