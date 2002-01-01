Company Profile
Southern African Association for Energy Efficiency
The Southern African Association for Energy Efficiency (SAEE) is one of 70 international chapters of the American Association of Energy Engineers (AEE). The SAEE supports the AEE's mission to promote the scientific and educational interests of those engaged in the energy industry and to foster action for sustainable development.
Contact Information
- Address
- 23 Maury Avenue, Potchefstroom, North West 2531 199
- Phone
- 0182905130
- info@saee.org.za
- Website
- http://www.saee.org.za