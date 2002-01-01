Company Profile
Southern Current
Southern Current represents a pooling of the expertise and resources of two of the premiere solar developers in the Southeast. Led by Solbridge founder Kent Trowbridge and Sustainable Energy Solutions founders Paul Fleury and Greg White, Southern Current is active in residential, commercial and utility-scale solar development throughout the Southeast.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1634 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29407 227
- Phone
- (843) 277-2090
- Website
- http://southerncurrentllc.com