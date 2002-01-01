Company Profile
Southern Energy Management
Southern Energy Management is a North Carolina-based sustainable energy company offering energy efficiency, green building and turn-key solar services for homeowners, builders, companies, government and military clients across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. A certified B Corp, SEM's mission is to have a measurable impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, and to build a sustainable triple-bottom-line company.
Contact Information
- Address
- 101 Kitty Hawk Dr., Morrisville, NC 27560 227
- Phone
- 919-836-0330 ext .124
- Website
- http://www.southern-energy.com