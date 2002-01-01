Serving more than 10.000 organisations across +35 countries, Spacewell Energy by Dexma is a leading Energy Management Software for commercial and industrial buildings.



The Spacewell Energy Platform (by Dexma) is a cloud-based AI software that combines Big Data Analytics with Energy Efficiency to help thousands of facility managers, energy auditors and building owners around the world to detect, analyse and optimise energy consumption and costs, while becoming more sustainable.