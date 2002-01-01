Company Profile
Spectra Displays UK
Spectra specialises in the design and manufacture of LED signs, LED displays and large digit panel meters using a variety of display technologies. We stock a comprehensive range of LED display products include dot matrix LED signs and graphic boards, multi-line displays, full color LED video displays,intelligent panel meters, signal converters and monitoring equipment. We have quality displays to suit your needs and budget.
Contact Information
- Address
- 194 Station Road, Cambridge, CB24 5HQ, United Kingdom, Cambridge, London CB24 5HQ 226
- Phone
- 01353661182
- howardmariotte@yahoo.com