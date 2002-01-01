Company Profile

Spectra Displays UK

Spectra Displays UK logo
Spectra specialises in the design and manufacture of LED signs, LED displays and large digit panel meters using a variety of display technologies. We stock a comprehensive range of LED display products include dot matrix LED signs and graphic boards, multi-line displays, full color LED video displays,intelligent panel meters, signal converters and monitoring equipment. We have quality displays to suit your needs and budget.

Contact Information

Address
194 Station Road, Cambridge, CB24 5HQ, United Kingdom, Cambridge, London CB24 5HQ 226
Phone
01353661182

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