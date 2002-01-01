Company Profile
Sphere Fluidics Limited
Sphere Fluidics is an established firm, based in Cambridge, UK, focusing on single cell analysis and characterization using picodroplets. This system enables discovery and development of novel algal and microbial biofuels using synthetic biology. We are revenue generating, have delivered several commercial partnerships and have launched products which have been purchased by over 130 international firms. These products and services are supported by an outstanding portfolio of 52 patents.
Contact Information
- Address
- The Jonas Webb Building, Baraham, Cambridge, Cambs CB22 3AT 226
- Phone
- +44 1223 804201
- Info@spherefluidics.com
- Website
- http://www.spherefluidics.co.uk