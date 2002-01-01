Spice Solar with Built-In Rackingâ„¢ is an integrated PV module mounting system that dramatically reduces parts, labor and engineering cost on every job. With 35 years of solar experience, Spice Solar is the only rooftop installation technology that quickly connects and grounds modules for all orientations and roof types, while maintaining the integrity of the module's warranty, even in extreme wind and snow load conditions, delivering unprecedented strength over rack-less systems.