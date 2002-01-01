Spin Gurus DJ & Music Production Academy

Spin Gurus was established by the Super Dang in 2005, forming it India's first professional DJ & Music Production Academy. Since many year, the Spin Gurus has educated many understudies from more than 20 nations how to DJ and produce music. At present, this academy retains the top position for having the most elevated number of working graduates in Indian DJ industry.



Now Spin Gurus has granted the Best Music Production Academy by National Institute of Education & Research.