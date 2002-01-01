Company Profile
Spintelligent
Spintelligent is your principal, local based, knowledge partner and events coordinator for Sub-Saharan Africa. We provide you the best in class Sub Saharan African multi-media resources to help you expand your operations and achieve your business ambitions across the Power, Mining, Education, Agriculture and Defence industry sectors.
Spintelligent is part of Clarion Events, a global business-to-business event organiser with over 500 staff in offices in South Africa, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Un
Spintelligent is part of Clarion Events, a global business-to-business event organiser with over 500 staff in offices in South Africa, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Un
Contact Information
- Address
- 31 Bell Crescent, Tokai, PO Box 321, Steenberg, 7947, South Africa, Cape Town, Western Cape 7947 199
- Phone
- 021 700 3500