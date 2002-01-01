Spintelligent is your principal, local based, knowledge partner and events coordinator for Sub-Saharan Africa. We provide you the best in class Sub Saharan African multi-media resources to help you expand your operations and achieve your business ambitions across the Power, Mining, Education, Agriculture and Defence industry sectors.



Spintelligent is part of Clarion Events, a global business-to-business event organiser with over 500 staff in offices in South Africa, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Un