Company Profile

Spintelligent

Spintelligent logo
Spintelligent is your principal, local based, knowledge partner and events coordinator for Sub-Saharan Africa. We provide you the best in class Sub Saharan African multi-media resources to help you expand your operations and achieve your business ambitions across the Power, Mining, Education, Agriculture and Defence industry sectors.

Spintelligent is part of Clarion Events, a global business-to-business event organiser with over 500 staff in offices in South Africa, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Un

Contact Information

Address
31 Bell Crescent, Tokai, PO Box 321, Steenberg, 7947, South Africa, Cape Town, Western Cape 7947 199
Phone
021 700 3500

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