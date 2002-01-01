Spottitt Ltd.

Spottitt - Automated satellite AI for the energy, environment and infrastructure sectors.



Spottitt is an intuitive online platform where with a few clicks customers choose their desired analysis, land cover, building recognition, roughness..... and Spottitt's automated processes take care of the rest, quickly delivering answers based on the most recent satellite imagery. Concretely, Spottitt has been shown to knock months, and over 50,000 GBP off onshore wind and solar site selection projects.