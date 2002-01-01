Springboard Biodiesel manufactures the award-winning BioProâ„¢ line of biodiesel processors. These are automated machines that convert used cooking oil into ASTM-D6751 grade fuel at the touch of a button. All you do is load the machine then walk away. The BioPro comes in 2 sizes, 50 gallons and 100 gallons. Processing time is 23 or 48 hours. BioProsâ„¢ currently reside in 49 states and 14 countries. They are designed to be safe, easy to use, and make premium quality fuel.