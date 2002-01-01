Company Profile

Springboard Biodiesel

Springboard Biodiesel logo
Springboard Biodiesel manufactures the award-winning BioProâ„¢ line of biodiesel processors. These are automated machines that convert used cooking oil into ASTM-D6751 grade fuel at the touch of a button. All you do is load the machine then walk away. The BioPro comes in 2 sizes, 50 gallons and 100 gallons. Processing time is 23 or 48 hours. BioProsâ„¢ currently reside in 49 states and 14 countries. They are designed to be safe, easy to use, and make premium quality fuel.

Contact Information

Address
341 Huss Drive, Chico, CA. 95928 227
Phone
530 894 1793

Social Media