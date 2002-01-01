The most advanced SREC trading platform

www.srecmarketplace.com

Our commission is $2.50 per SREC for buyers & sellers

We have created a new idea in the trading of SRECs, that encourages efficient and fair exchange

* SELLERS: Instead of assigning away YOUR SRECs, SREC Marketplace lets you sell them yourself for the price that you stipulate

* BUYERS: Instead of entering into a contract with a broker for a specific number of SRECs for a specific price, you manage when to buy and how much to pay