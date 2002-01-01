Company Profile
SREC Marketplace
The most advanced SREC trading platform
www.srecmarketplace.com
Our commission is $2.50 per SREC for buyers & sellers
We have created a new idea in the trading of SRECs, that encourages efficient and fair exchange
* SELLERS: Instead of assigning away YOUR SRECs, SREC Marketplace lets you sell them yourself for the price that you stipulate
* BUYERS: Instead of entering into a contract with a broker for a specific number of SRECs for a specific price, you manage when to buy and how much to pay
www.srecmarketplace.com
Our commission is $2.50 per SREC for buyers & sellers
We have created a new idea in the trading of SRECs, that encourages efficient and fair exchange
* SELLERS: Instead of assigning away YOUR SRECs, SREC Marketplace lets you sell them yourself for the price that you stipulate
* BUYERS: Instead of entering into a contract with a broker for a specific number of SRECs for a specific price, you manage when to buy and how much to pay
Contact Information
- Address
- 726 Route 202 South, Suite 320-189, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 227
- Phone
- 855-773-2658
- info@srecmarketplace.com
- Website
- https://www.srecmarketplace.com