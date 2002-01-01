Company Profile
Sri Sresti Marketing Solutions
solar home light, solar emergency light, solar panels, solar compound light, solar balcony light, solar street light, LED light, solar hospital hotel hostel lights, solar search lights, solar patrolling lights, solar basement lighting, solar light for farmers, solar light for dairy farms, solar light for cattle and pig sheds, solar light for fisheries and aquaculture, coconut farms, solar power for fish finder
Contact Information
- Address
- Kowtha Street, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 520003 101
- Phone
- 0091-9247110759
- Website
- http://www.srisms.com