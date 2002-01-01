SRI 2012 is an international gathering of city executives, development partners, technical experts, corporate CEOs and business entrepreneurs.



SRI's main objective is the creation of development and sales opportunities in Africa: Many of these opportunities are achievable through stimulating entrepreneurship and assisting communities to become self-sufficient in their energy, water, mobility, environmental, development and human resources challenges.



With the implementation of financially feasible, environmentally sustainable business models, Africa can provide developers and entrepreneurs an interesting return on investment and a unique carbon offset opportunity. A socially responsible investment in Africa would not only be an income-producing commitment to the environment, but also to the empowerment of local communities and a relief to local and national governments' service delivery burdens.



SRI is an excellent business networking event, where delegates are given ample opportunity to meet leaders in their respected fields and to augment their database of suppliers and potential business contacts in the growing African market.