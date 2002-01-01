Company Profile
SRS Tech Media Relations
SRS Tech PR has been representing technology companies for over 20 years. We handle product, technology and company launches, PR, media relations and marketing campaign development and implementation, press releases, articles, white papers, case studies, meetings at top trade shows, - whatever is needed to promote your company and technology to the press. We get results and are known by all the top publications and analysts. We are very affordable, responsive and are able to get the job done!
Contact Information
- Address
- 10337 Ridgewater Lane, San Diego, CA 92131 227
- Phone
- 619 249 7742
- mshapiro@srs-techpr.com
- Website
- http://www.srs-techpr.com