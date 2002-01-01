Company Profile
SS & SONS ENGINEERING
we are an engineering and execution company, the company specializes in Electrical Systems Integration our services include installation, testing and commissioning of Building Management Systems, installation of water treatment plants, cable laying, termination in Motor Control Centers, wiring and termination in control panels, instruments cable laying and termination, termination in sockets and other electrical utility points, construction of earth pits. Alternate Energy projects (WTE & SOLAR)
Contact Information
- Address
- A-23 Momin Square Block 6 Gulshan e Iqbal, Karachi, Sindh 75290 164
- Phone
- 00 92 34090284-85
- Website
- http://www.ssecc.com.pk