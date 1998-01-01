ST Energy Solutions LLC / WATT USA

Since 1998 Watt has been setting new directions of solar technology development and searching for more effective ways to use the inexhaustible solar energy. Watt is the world's third largest solar collector manufacturer (in terms of production area). It is also among the leaders of the EU market in terms of sales. The 2251 3025 and 3020 collectors are full aluminum tray with no seams, and the frame is also solid with no visible fasteners.